MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU, HAWAII (May 4, 2018) – Bank of Hawaii is taking precautionary safety steps in light of the recent earthquakes on Hawaii Island and has closed six of its branches on Friday, May 4. All ATMs are open.

East Hawaii branch closures include:

Kaiko‘o Branch

Ka‘u Branch

Waiakea Branch

Pahoa Branch

KTA Puainako Branch RE-OPENED 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday (May 5)

RE-OPENED 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday (May 5) Safeway Hilo Branch

All six branches will remain closed until further notice.

The bank’s Call Center, based in Kapolei, Oahu, will remain open to assist customers. They can be reached at 643-3888. Online and mobile banking and ATM services will continue to operate unless power interruptions are experienced.

Bank of Hawaii will also place public updates on its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/bankofhawaii), and website: www.boh.com. (No Facebook account is necessary to view the Bank of Hawaii Facebook homepage.)

Branches will reopen when conditions are determined to be safe for employees and the public.

