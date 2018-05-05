MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU, HAWAII (May 5, 2018)—Bank of Hawaii has initiated several financial assistance programs to help those affected by the earthquakes and volcanic eruptions on Hawaii Island.

“During this emergency, the last thing Hawaii Island residents should have to worry about is a lack of funds for basic needs,” said Peter Ho, chairman, CEO, and president of Bank of Hawaii. “We realize uncertainty lies ahead, and the effects of the lava flow and earthquakes are disastrous for many. These emergency relief programs provide quick and flexible financial options, and hopefully a sense of security, in an effort to expedite repair and recovery. We have loan officers ready to work with people to assess their needs and help them through this unsettling situation.”

Essentially, the programs provide access to cash via special loan programs or getting relief on existing Bank of Hawaii loans through loan extensions or forbearances. Special program features include:

Low-interest rates on loans

Loans with no payments for the first three months

Fast approval and quick funding

Reduced payments with loan terms up to 60 months

Loan amounts up to $25,000

Depending on the particular loan program, funds may be used to: 1) provide cash relief for emergency supplies and living essentials; 2) repair homes and/or vehicles, replacement of living essentials, or to bridge working capital needs; 3) receive forbearance and/or extension on loans for existing BOH clients.

Information and specific details on each of the programs are available by calling Bank of Hawaii’s Customer Service Center on Oahu at: 1-888-643-3888.

