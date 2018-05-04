MEDIA RELEASE

Honolulu – Here are the latest updates regarding the impact to mail delivery of the Kilauea Volcano eruption in the Puna region of Hawaii island:

The Hilo Downtown Post Office, located in the Hilo Federal Building at 154 Waianuenue Avenue, has been temporarily closed. The entire building was shut down due to structural concerns in the wake of the earthquakes that have accompanied the eruption. Beginning Saturday, May 5, and until further notice, Hilo Downtown’s PO Box customers are asked to pick up their mail over the counter at the Hilo Main Post Office at 1299 Kekuanaoa Street. A line in the Main Post Office’s lobby will be dedicated to those customers.

Due to the expansion of the eruption, residents of now-inaccessible Pahoa-Kapoho Road, Papaya Farms, Vacationland, Kapoho Beach, Kapoho-Kalapana Road, Seaview, Puna Palisades, Kehena, Kalapana Shores, Uncle Roberts, Kalapana-Pahoa Road, Chain of Craters Road, and Black Sands are now being asked to pick up their mail from the Pahoa Post Office at 15-2859 Pahoa Village Road.

The Postal Service had previously requested that residents of the evacuated areas of Leilani Estates, Lanipuna Gardens and Pohoiki Road pick up their mail from the Pahoa Post Office.

USPS also advises that all residents who have evacuated in response to the eruption, whether from the officially evacuated neighborhoods or other nearby areas, submit Change of Address forms so that their mail can be redirected to them in a timely manner.

