MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU, HI- May 4, 2018: Two Red Cross shelters remain open for residents evacuated from their homes due to the Kilauea lava threat at the following locations:

Pahoa Community Center (15-3022 Kauhale Street, Pāhoa, HI 96778)

Keaau Community Center (16-186 Pili Mua St, Keaau, HI 96749)

As of noon on Friday, there were approximately 200 residents at the Pahoa Community Center and 2 residents at the Keaau Community Center.

The Red Cross recommends that people prepare their emergency kits for 14 days and bring their emergency supplies with them to shelters. Full details about what the kit should contain are available at www.redcross.org/hawaii (see Programs and Services/Disaster Preparedness).

Water – 1 gallon per person per day

Food – non-perishable

Flashlight

Radio -NOAA Weather Radio

Extra batteries

First aid kit

Medications & Medical items

Manual Can opener

Multi-purpose tool

Personal hygiene items

Copies of Documents (prescriptions, proof of address, deed/lease to home, insurance policies and proof of identity

Cell phone with chargers

Family Contact Information

Cash

Bedding

Change of clothes

Towels

Dishes

You may also need:

Baby supplies – bottles, baby food & diapers

Games and activities

Comfort items

Pet supplies – collar, leash, ID, food, water, carrier, bowl & medications

The Red Cross is a non-profit humanitarian organization which provides assistance to meet the immediate emergency needs of those affected by disasters. All Red Cross assistance to disaster victims is free. The Red Cross is not a government agency; it depends on public contributions to help others. Your gift supports the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross in your community, across the country and around the world. To send a contribution, mail your check to American Red Cross, 4155 Diamond Head Road, Honolulu, Hawaii 96816 or make a secure online donation at redcross.org/hawaii or call (808) 739-8109.

For more updates, follow the Hawaii Chapter of the American Red Cross on Twitter at @HawaiiRedCross. You can also contact the Hawaii Chapter at 808-734-2101 or visit redcross.org/hawaii.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



