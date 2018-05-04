MEDIA RELEASE
HONOLULU, HI- May 4, 2018: Two Red Cross shelters remain open for residents evacuated from their homes due to the Kilauea lava threat at the following locations:
- Pahoa Community Center (15-3022 Kauhale Street, Pāhoa, HI 96778)
- Keaau Community Center (16-186 Pili Mua St, Keaau, HI 96749)
As of noon on Friday, there were approximately 200 residents at the Pahoa Community Center and 2 residents at the Keaau Community Center.
The Red Cross recommends that people prepare their emergency kits for 14 days and bring their emergency supplies with them to shelters. Full details about what the kit should contain are available at www.redcross.org/hawaii (see Programs and Services/Disaster Preparedness).
- Water – 1 gallon per person per day
- Food – non-perishable
- Flashlight
- Radio -NOAA Weather Radio
- Extra batteries
- First aid kit
- Medications & Medical items
- Manual Can opener
- Multi-purpose tool
- Personal hygiene items
- Copies of Documents (prescriptions, proof of address, deed/lease to home, insurance policies and proof of identity
- Cell phone with chargers
- Family Contact Information
- Cash
- Bedding
- Change of clothes
- Towels
- Dishes
- You may also need:
- Baby supplies – bottles, baby food & diapers
- Games and activities
- Comfort items
- Pet supplies – collar, leash, ID, food, water, carrier, bowl & medications
The Red Cross is a non-profit humanitarian organization which provides assistance to meet the immediate emergency needs of those affected by disasters. All Red Cross assistance to disaster victims is free. The Red Cross is not a government agency; it depends on public contributions to help others. Your gift supports the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross in your community, across the country and around the world. To send a contribution, mail your check to American Red Cross, 4155 Diamond Head Road, Honolulu, Hawaii 96816 or make a secure online donation at redcross.org/hawaii or call (808) 739-8109.
For more updates, follow the Hawaii Chapter of the American Red Cross on Twitter at @HawaiiRedCross. You can also contact the Hawaii Chapter at 808-734-2101 or visit redcross.org/hawaii.
