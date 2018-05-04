MEDIA RELEASE

An autopsy was performed this morning (May 4) on the victim who died Wednesday (May 2) in a fatal industrial accident on Highway 19 in Paʻauilo.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate that the man, 52-year-old Lyle Kaaihili of Waikoloa, died as a result of blunt force trauma to his body with the manner of death being accidental.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday (May 2), a utility company using a boom truck was replacing a utility pole on the shoulder of Highway 19 near the 35-mile marker. Witnesses reported that as the pole was being positioned into place, the boom collapsed and the pole fell onto the victim. Employees with the company were able to remove the pole as first responders arrived on scene.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the North Hawai`i Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:49 a.m.

Anyone who may have information about his incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Jesse Kerr of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2379 or Jesse.Kerr@hawaiicounty.gov.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



