Three vent sites in Leilani Estates subdivision at 6:30 a.m. Friday, May 4, 2018. The area has been evacuated due to fumes, fire and lava hazards. Photos by Steven Royston | Special to Hawaii 24/7 One of the new vent sites in Leilani Estates subdivision at 6:30 a.m. Friday, May 4, 2018. The area has been evacuated due to fumes, fire and lava hazards. Photos by Steven Royston | Special to Hawaii 24/7 Structures on fire from the lava in Leilani Estates subdivision at 6:30 a.m. Friday, May 4, 2018. The area has been evacuated due to fumes, fire and lava hazards. Photos by Steven Royston | Special to Hawaii 24/7

UPDATED (9:30 a.m. on 5/4/2018)

Hawaii County Civil Defense 9:30 a.m. audio message

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirms the volcanic eruption continues in Leilani Subdivision in the Puna District.

Active volcanic vents are erupting on Makamae, Kaupili and Mohala Streets. All Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens Subdivision residents are ordered to evacuate immediately.

Police, Fire and County agencies along with the National Guard are assisting with evacuation.

Due to the eruption, the following are issued:

Hawaii Fire Department reports extremely dangerous conditions due to high levels of Sulfur Dioxide gas in the evacuation area. Elderly, young, and people with compromised respiratory systems are especially vulnerable.

The high levels detected are an immediate threat to life for all who become exposed. First responders may not be able to come to the aid of residents who refuse to evacuate.

The area continues to be unstable with multiple volcanic eruptions happening. No one is allowed into the area. Do not attempt to return to your home at this time.

All residents in Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens Subdivisions have been ordered to evacuate. The Pahoa Community Center and the Kea’au Community Center are open for shelter.

Residents evacuating should bring an emergency evacuation supply kit including necessary medicine, food, and necessary items for your comfort if possible.

The Hawaii Police Department reminds the public that a temporary flight restriction is in place for most of lower Puna.

Drones can be confiscated in the Temporary Flight Restriction Area (TFR). More at tfr.faa.gov

Pohoiki Road is closed from the intersection at Highway 132 down to Highway 137 to ensure safety away from dangerous gases and other hazards.

County, State and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

UPDATED (7:45 a.m. on 5/4/2018)

USGS Update at 7:45 a.m.

An eruption is in progress along Kīlauea Volcano’s lower East Rift Zone. Since late afternoon May 3, at least three small fissure vents have opened in Leilani Estates subdivision in the lower Puna district. At this time, activity consists mostly of vigorous lava spattering. Additional outbreaks in the area are likely. Deflationary tilt at the summit of the volcano continues and the lava lake level continues to drop.

This is a Civil Defense update for 4:20 a.m., Friday, May 4, 2018.

Hawaii County Civil Defense 4:20 a.m. audio message

Kua O Ka La Charter School, Hawaii Academy of Arts and Science, Keonepoko Elementary and Pahoa High, Intermediate, and Elementary will be closed today.

Hawaii Fire Department reports extremely high levels of dangerous Sulfur Dioxide gas detected in the evacuation area.

Elderly, young, and people with respiratory issues need to comply with the mandatory evacuation order and leave the area.

Pohoiki Road is closed from the intersection at Highway 132 down to Highway 137 to allow evacuation efforts to proceed.

Puna Geothermal Venture power production is suspended until further notice.

Hawaii County Civil Defense, Police, Fire and partners continue to assist evacuation efforts and monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

