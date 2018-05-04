UPDATED (2:20 p.m. on 5/4/2018)

HELCO reports that power has been restored to customers in Kawailani/Ainaloa Drive area. Crews continue work to restore power to customers in the Aipuni Street to Akolea Road area.

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

At around 12:30 p.m. Friday (May 4) about 14,000 customers in Hilo, Kaumana, and pockets in Puna lost power due to the strong earthquake. Currently, about half of the customers have been restored and about 6,300 remain without power. Hawaii Electric Light Company crews are working to restore power.

To report a power outage call HELCO at (808) 969-6666.

More information about reporting outages at www.hawaiielectriclight.com/he…

Follow HELCO on Twitter at twitter.com/HIElectricLight

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



