https://www.hawaii247.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/20180503-1145-hccd-quake.mp3

Hawaii County Civil Defense 11:45 a.m. audio message

This is a Civil Defense message for 10:47 a.m., Thursday, May 3, 2018.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports an earthquake occurred at approximately 10:31 a.m. today (May 3).

This earthquake was not large enough to cause a tsunami for the island of Hawaii.

Preliminary data indicates that the earthquake measuring a magnitude of 4.6 was centered in the vicinity of the south flank of Kilauea Volcano.

As in all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of aftershocks. If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, precautionary checks should be made for any damages; especially to utility connections of gas, water, and electricity.

If any additional information becomes available, you will be notified. Thank you. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

== PRELIMINARY USGS EARTHQUAKE REPORT ==

Region: ISLAND OF HAWAII, HAWAII

Geographic coordinates: 19.357N, 155.100W

Magnitude: 4.6

Depth: 3.54 miles (5.7 km)

Universal Time (UTC): 3 May 2018 20:30:57

Time near the Epicenter: 3 May 2018 10:30:57

Local standard time in your area: 3 May 2018 10:30:57

Location with respect to nearby cities:

13 km (8 miles) SSE (166 degrees) of Fern Forest, HI

15 km (10 miles) S (178 degrees) of Eden Roc, HI

17 km (11 miles) S (183 degrees) of Fern Acres, HI

39 km (24 miles) S (182 degrees) of Hilo, HI

358 km (222 miles) SE (127 degrees) of Honolulu, HI

At 10:30 a.m. Thursday (May 3) a light 4.6 magnitude earthquake shook Hawaii Island. The temblor was centered in the area south of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō Crater.

The USGS Did You Feel It? website recorded reports throughout Hawaii Island with responses of having felt the quake.

USGS: How large does an earthquake have to be to cause a tsunami?



Magnitudes below 6.5

Earthquakes of this magnitude are very unlikely to trigger a tsunami. Magnitudes between 6.5 and 7.5

Earthquakes of this size do not usually produce destructive tsunamis. However, small sea level changes may be observed in the vicinity of the epicenter. Tsunamis capable of producing damage or casualties are rare in this magnitude range but have occurred due to secondary effects such as landslides or submarine slumps. Magnitudes between 7.6 and 7.8

Earthquakes of this size may produce destructive tsunamis especially near the epicenter; at greater distances small sea level changes may be observed. Tsunamis capable of producing damage at great distances are rare in the magnitude range. Magnitude 7.9 and greater

Destructive local tsunamis are possible near the epicenter, and significant sea level changes and damage may occur in a broader region. Note that with a magnitude 9.0 earthquake, the probability of an aftershock with a magnitude exceeding 7.5 is not negligible. To date, the largest aftershock recorded has been magnitude 7.1 that did not produce a damaging tsunami.

