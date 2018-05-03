This is a Civil Defense update message for 8 a.m., Thursday, May 3, 2018.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports the situation continues with a slight drop in intensity since yesterday. Low magnitude earthquake activity continues along the east rift zone in lower Puna which includes Leilani Estates, Nanawale Estates, to the coastal area of Kapoho.

Due to this activity, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory indicates an eruption is possible but not imminent. Because it is not possible to predict where an eruption could occur, the areas that could be affected are the regions surrounding Nanawale Estates, Leilani Estates or Kapoho.

The following impacts have occurred:

The Pohoiki Road is closed between Kapoho Road (Route 132) and Leilani Avenue due to cracks.

Cracks within Leilani Estates have been reported.

Due to the possibility of an eruption, the following are issued:

Area motorists are advised to be on the alert for roadway damage.

Prepare and review your emergency plans in case you need to evacuate.

While seismic activity has slightly lessened in intensity, stay alert and informed by listening to local radio stations for Civil Defense updates or call Civil Defense at 935-0031.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory and your Hawaii County Civil Defense continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

