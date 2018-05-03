MEDIA RELEASE

Eight Big Island police officers and two Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys were honored this week by Mothers Against Drunk Driving-Hawaiʻi, co-sponsored by Servco Pacific/ Big Island Toyota, for their efforts and dedication last year for their fight against drunk and drugged driving in efforts to reduce injuries and deaths on our roadways from impaired drivers.

On Tuesday (May 1), four West Hawaiʻi officers and Deputy Prosecutor Stephen Frye were honored at a luncheon at Fumi’s Kitchen in Kailua-Kona. The officers were South Kohala Patrol Officer Cory Gray for 29 DUI arrests, Kona Patrol Officer Ansel Robinson for 20 DUI arrests, Kona Patrol Officer Dayson Taniguchi for 28 DUI arrests and Kona Officer Adam Roberg for 31 DUI arrests.

On Wednesday (May 2), four East Hawaiʻi officers and Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Rothfus were honored at a luncheon at the Hilo Yacht Club. The officers were South Hilo Patrol Officer Lawrence Kobayashi for 15 DUI arrests, Puna Patrol Officer James Waiamau for 42 DUI arrests, Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit Officer Erhard Autrata for 61 DUI arrests and Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit Officer Keith Nacis for 62 DUI arrests.

