Hawaii County Civil Defense 4:40 p.m. audio message

This is a Civil Defense update for 5 p.m., Thursday, May 3, 2018.

Department of Public Works reports steam and lava emissions from a crack in Leilani Subdivision in the area of Mohala Street.

Due to the eruption, the following are issued:

A mandatory evacuation is now in effect for residents in Leilani Estates Subdivision located from Luana Street down to Mohala Street including the lower end of Leilani Avenue to the end of the subdivision to Pohoiki Road.

The Pahoa Regional Community Center near the new Pahoa Regional Park is open for shelter.

Residents evacuating should ensure to bring your emergency evacuation supply kit including necessary medicine, food, and necessary items for your comfort if possible.

The intersection at Highway 132 and Pohoiki Road is now closed to allow evacuation efforts to proceed.

Puna Geothermal Venture is executing their emergency plan and starting to shut down operations at their time.

Call Civil Defense at (808) 935-0031 for emergency needs you may have.

Hawaii County Civil Defense, Police, Fire, and partners continue to assist evacuation efforts and monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.



Red Cross Shelter in Pahoa for those displaced by the evacuation

