MEDIA RELEASE

HILO, May 3, 2018 – Hawai‘i Electric Light has deployed employees to the Leilani Estates area to disconnect power in the areas impacted by the active lava flow.

The company continues to work with Hawai‘i County Civil Defense and other agencies to monitor and evaluate the flow. The safety of employees and community is always the top priority.

Utility personnel are on scene. Although the areas near Mohala Street are without power due to the lava flow, crews are doing work to reroute power to maintain electric service for the rest of Leilani Estates that is not impacted by the lava. The company expects to have sufficient generation for this evening, despite the emergency shutdown of independent power producer Puna Geothermal Venture. A generation shortfall is not expected.

“We will continue to work closely with Civil Defense to monitor and assess the situation,” said Rhea Lee-Moku, Hawai‘i Electric Light spokeswoman. “We strongly encourage the community to be safe and heed the advice of Civil Defense and first responders.”

For customers who are evacuating, the company recommends:

Shut off electricity at the main breaker or switch;

Unplug or turn off electric equipment and appliances;

Call Customer Service at 969-6999 to request a service disconnect or transfer.

Hawai‘i Electric Light’s free “Handbook for Emergency Preparedness” provides detailed information on preparing your home and ‘ohana for emergency situations. The handbook is available in English, Cantonese, Ilocano, Korean, and Vietnamese and can be found at the company’s business offices, on its website www.hawaiielectriclight.com, or by calling 327-0543.

As there are new developments, updates will be provided to the media and community and also posted on Hawai‘i Electric Light’s website (www.hawaiielectriclight.com), Twitter (@HIElectricLight), and Facebook (HawaiianElectric) accounts.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



