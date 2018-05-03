MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiian Airlines is waiving reservation change fees for guests holding tickets for travel to and from Hilo (ITO) and Kona (KOA) through May 4 due to the Kīlauea Volcano eruption.

Guests will be permitted a one-time reservation change with waiver of change fee provided that:

Ticket was issued May 3 or earlier.

Affected flight(s) is/are originally scheduled for travel May 3-4, 2018.

Changes must be made to the same class of service, origin and destination, for new flights no later than May 11, 2018. For changes made to new flights after May 11, 2018, the change fee will be waived but applicable difference in fare will be collected.

Normal refund rules will apply. Changes may be made by calling Hawaiian Airlines’ reservations department at 1-800-367-5320.

