MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is advising members of the public that access to Leilani Estates and Lani Puna Subdivisions in lower Puna is now closed due to steam and lava emissions from a crack in the area of Mohala Street. Access will be granted to residents only.

Road closures are currently in effect at Highway 130 and Leilani Boulevard, Highway 132 and Pohoiki Road, and Highway 137 and Pohoiki Road.

We are asking that all motorists stay clear of these areas to assist first responders in evacuation efforts. Stay tuned to local news and radio to be informed of updates and any conditions that may affect your safety.

