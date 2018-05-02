MEDIA RELEASE

One man died in a single motorcycle traffic crash Tuesday (May 1) in North Kona near the 28-mile marker of the Mamalahoa Highway Route 190.

He has been positively identified as 69-year-old Henry Peters, of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Responding to a 10:56 am call, police determined that Henry Peters had been operating a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle, and that he had been traveling south on Mamalahoa Highway Route 190 near the 28-mile marker when he failed to negotiate a turn in the roadway. This caused Peters to run off onto the west shoulder of the roadway and to collide with a guardrail. The collision caused Peters to be ejected from the motorcycle where he sustained critical injuries. Peters was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead on at 3:47 pm.

Police believe inattention was a factor in this crash, but it’s not immediately known if alcohol was a factor in this crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Kimo Keliipaakaua at 326-4646, ext. 229. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.

This is the ninth traffic fatality this year compared with nine at this time last year.

