MEDIA RELEASE

PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawai‘i—Army units are scheduled to conduct various types of training here in May that may be heard or observed by the surrounding communities.

For the community’s awareness, there will be increased helicopter, artillery and mortar training, May 2-23, 2018.

This advisory is produced to alert neighbors of upcoming training activities that are louder in nature and may be heard or noticed outside the military installation. This information is provided for general awareness.

While sometimes loud, this training is critical to ensure that military units and service members are ready to accomplish their mission and return home safely.

The military appreciates the understanding and continued support of local Hawai‘i Island communities.

To report concerns related to noise or training, contact PTA Community Liaison, Mike Donnelly, either by calling (808) 969-2411, or emailing michael.o.donnelly.ctr@mail.mi….

