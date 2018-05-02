MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense Road Closure Message for 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 2, 2018. The Department of Public Works reports the section of Pahoa-Pohoiki Road between Kapoho Road (Route 132) and Leilani Avenue. is closed in both directions due to road damage. Detours through Kapoho Road (Route 132) and Leilani Avenue are in place. Thank you for your understanding. Have a safe evening. Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

