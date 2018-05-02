Cracks from recent magma movement and quakes damage roadway, force detours in Puna
MEDIA RELEASE
This is a Civil Defense Road Closure Message for 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 2, 2018. The Department of Public Works reports the section of Pahoa-Pohoiki Road between Kapoho Road (Route 132) and Leilani Avenue. is closed in both directions due to road damage. Detours through Kapoho Road (Route 132) and Leilani Avenue are in place. Thank you for your understanding. Have a safe evening. Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.
Puna residents reported to HVO geologists the recent appearance of ground cracks on a couple of roads in and around Leilani Estates. No steaming or heat were observed to originate from the cracks, and the cracks are currently still small (no more than several inches across). These cracks result from deformation of the ground surface due to the underlying intrusion of magma. Earthquake activity remains elevated in this area due to the ongoing intrusion. Photo taken Wednesday, May 2, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey
