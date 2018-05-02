MEDIA RELEASE

All prospective bidders are encouraged to view the vehicles prior to bidding. In no case will failure to view constitute grounds for the withdrawal of a bid. All prospective bidders must sign in at the designated sign-in table. Vehicles available for auction will be clearly labeled with an item number. No person may enter or touch any vehicle in the impound lot. The impound lot is paved; however, appropriate footwear is recommended. Children under the age of 12 will not be allowed in the impound lot.

Location: Kona Abandoned Vehicle Impound Lot located at 74-598 Hale Mākaʻi Place, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740 (across of the Kealakehe Police Station). The viewing days and hours are as follows:

Friday, May 4, 2018 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 5, 2018 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 6, 2018 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Bidders must deposit twenty-five percent (25%) of the bid price with their sealed bid. Bids must be at or above the upset price and will be accepted in whole dollar amounts only. Only signed bids will be accepted. Any bidder defaulting on the payment or canceling their bid shall forfeit their deposit. Bid deposits of unsuccessful bidders will be refunded. Bid deposits of successful bidders will be applied to their bid price.

Bidders may submit a completed bid form during viewing hours.

Please look for the publication (list of vehicles included) in the Hawaiʻi-Tribune Herald and West Hawaiʻi Today on the following dates:

Sunday, April 29th

Tuesday, May 1st

Sunday, May 6th

