MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 16-year-old Kona boy who was reported missing.

Jacob Mead was last seen in Kailua-Kona on Saturday, February 17, 2018, at about 7:30 a.m. He is described as Caucasian, 5-feet-7-inches, weighing 160 pounds with blue eyes, brown hair, and a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black sweatpants, and was carrying a multi-colored backpack.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

