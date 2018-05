Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō Crater’s floor has been slowly uplifting for several weeks. The uplift has rotated sections of the crater floor and opened hot, gaping cracks on it. Monday afternoon (April 30) possibly the north side of the floor appears to have collapsed from north rim webcam thermal images and deformation graphs. Time-lapse movie via images taken Monday, April 30, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

