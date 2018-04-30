MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of April 23, through April 29, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 24 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 374 DUI arrests compared with 398 during the same period last year, a decrease of 6 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 2 North Hilo 0 1 South Hilo 5 92 Puna 6 82 Ka‘ū 0 10 Kona 12 155 South Kohala 1 28 North Kohala 0 4 Island Total 24 374

There have been 418 major accidents so far this year compared with 459 during the same period last year, a decrease of 8.9 percent.

To date, there were 7 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 8 fatalities, compared with 7 fatal crashes, resulting in 7 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 14.3 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



