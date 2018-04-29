MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii National Park, Hawai‘i – Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park continues its tradition of sharing Hawaiian culture, After Dark in the Park talks, and other programs throughout May. In addition, everyone is invited to lend a hand to save native rainforest through the park’s volunteer stewardship opportunities.

Park programs are free, but entrance fees apply. Programs are co-sponsored by Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association. Mark the calendar for these upcoming events:

Stewardship of Kīpukapuaulu. Help remove troublesome plants at Kīpukapuaulu, home to an astonishing diversity of native forest and understory plants. Bring clippers or pruners, sturdy gloves, a hat, and water. Wear closed-toe shoes and clothing that you don’t mind getting permanently stained from morning glory sap. Be prepared for cool and wet or hot and sunny weather. New volunteer? Contact Marilyn Nicholson for more info: nickem@hawaii.rr.com.

When: Every Thursday at 9:30 a.m. (May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31)

Where: Meet at the Kīpukapuaulu parking lot, Mauna Loa Road, off Highway 11 in the park.

Return to Abundance: A Vision for Healthy Oceans. Conservation International Hawai‘i is a local non-governmental organization focused on ocean health and abundance in Hawai‘i. Join Kēhau Springer as she describes how CI Hawai‘i works collaboratively to revitalize pono (responsible) Hawaiian fishing values and practices. Learn how the organization promotes social equity and cultural connections and cultivates future generations of stewards. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series. Free (park entrance fees apply).

When: May 8 at 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium

A Walk into the Past with Dr. Thomas A. Jaggar. Walk back to 1912, and meet the founder of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, Dr. Thomas A. Jaggar, at the edge of Kīlauea Volcano. Dressed in period costume, Ka‘ū actor-director Dick Hershberger brings the renowned geologist to life. Dr. Jaggar will take you on a tour of his tiny lab located below the Volcano House to see original seismograph equipment and other early instruments. You’ll learn what motivated Dr. Jaggar to dedicate his life to the study of Hawaiian volcanoes, and how his work helps save lives today. Supported by the Kīlauea Drama Entertainment Network (KDEN). To find out more about this living history program, visit the park website: www.nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit…. Free (park entrance fees apply).

W hen: May 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Each performance is about an hour.

Where: Meet at the Kīlauea Visitor Center

Lei Hulu Demonstration. Witness the fine skill required to make lei hulu (feather lei). Acclaimed artist Kilohana Domingo will demonstrate his mastery of this intricate art. His feather lei are beautiful and highly sought to adorn pāpale (hats) and other uses. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ‘Ike Hana No‘eau “Experience the Skillful Work” workshops. Free (park entrance fees apply).

When: Wed., May 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai

Ho‘okani Pila (Play Music) Workshop. Join park rangers and Hawai‘i Pacific Park Association staff and learn how to play simple, fun songs on the ‘ukulele. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ‘Ike Hana No‘eau “Experience the Skillful Work” workshops. Free, and in Kahuku. The Kahuku Unit is a 50-minute drive south of the park’s main entrance, near mile marker 70.5 on Highway 11.

When: Fri., May 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Kahuku Unit

Saving Rare Plants from the Brink of Extinction in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Park Botanist Sierra McDaniel discusses rare plant management in the park. The native silversword and lobeliads of Hawai‘i are spectacular examples of adaptive radiation, in which single colonizing ancestors have given rise to a stunning diversity of species – some of which are the world’s most critically imperiled plants. Learn how park managers have partnered with public and private organizations to bring these species back from the brink of extinction. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series. Free (park entrance fees apply).

When: Tues., May 29 at 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium

Ku‘i Kalo Demonstration. Make poi, the staple food of the Hawaiian diet. The root of the kalo plant is cooked and pounded (ku‘i) to create this classic Hawaiian dish. Have an authentic cultural experience and join rangers and staff from Hawaii Pacific Parks Association and ku‘i kalo! Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ‘Ike Hana No‘eau “Experience the Skillful Work” workshops. Free.

When: Wed., May 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



