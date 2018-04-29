MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

— DANIEL K. INOUYE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 200) —

1) KAUMANA

Lane shifts and alternating lane closures on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway Route 200 (Saddle Road) in both directions between Milepost Markers 11.5 and 52 on Tuesday May 1, through Friday May 4, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for installation of centerline rumble strips and pavement markings. Traffic may be required to follow a pilot car through the work zone.

— VOLCANO ROAD/MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KEAAU

Lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 6 and 9 in the vicinity of the Keaau-Bypass Road intersection to Kamehameha School on Monday, April 30, through Friday, May 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement marking.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HAKALAU

Alternating lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 16 on Monday, April 30, through Friday, May 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation and inspection work.

