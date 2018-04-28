MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating an assault that occurred at the Salvation Army Interim Home in Hilo.

At approximately 3:50 p.m. Friday afternoon (April 27), police responded to a report of a male minor who had been physically assaulted at the home at about 12:45 a.m. that day. Staff at the home related that they called police to address the minor who was an outstanding runaway and had turned himself in at the home. They went on to allege that the responding officer, while talking to the boy at the home, kicked the boy’s leg then struck the side of his head with his hand. Shortly after the incident, the officer left and later that morning the boy ran away again while being transported to school.

The victim has since turned himself in again for the subsequent runaway report and did not require any medical attention.

Tonight (April 28), at approximately 8:05 p.m., 32-year-old Daniel Kuwabara, a police officer assigned to the South Hilo district, upon conferral with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, was arrested and charged with third degree assault after turning himself in at the Hilo police station. He was released after posting $500 bail and is expected in South Hilo District Court on May 29 at 1:30 p.m. for his initial appearance.

The officer has been placed on leave without pay while an administrative investigation is conducted by the department’s Office of Professional Standards.

This investigation was conducted by detectives assigned to the Area I Criminal Investigations Section.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Tuckloy Aurello at (808) 961-2385 or tuckloyaurello@hawaiicounty.go….

