MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai’i County Mayor Harry Kim has checked out of the hospital and will return home to Hilo on Sunday (April 29), after undergoing procedures at The Queen’s Medical Center.

The Mayor was discharged on Friday evening and stayed in Honolulu with his wife over the weekend. He returns to Hilo on Sunday, but his family is requesting that he be allowed to come home without fanfare.

“Harry informed me that he was getting some personal time in Honolulu with his wife,” said Wil Okabe, the County’s Managing Director, who is serving as Acting Mayor while the Mayor is on sick leave. “The family wants to give him a chance to come home quietly so he can rest.”

The Mayor experienced heart attack symptoms early Thursday, checked himself into Hilo Medical Center and was subsequently medevaced to Oahu. At The Queen’s Medical Center, the Mayor underwent tests and procedures to alleviate his symptoms.

“We thank Hilo Medical and Queen’s for taking such good care of Harry,” Okabe said. “We’re also very grateful to Senator Hirono, Governor Ige, Mayor Caldwell and Mayor Carvalho for their expressions of aloha and well wishes to Harry.”

“We want to thank the hundreds of people from all over the State who reached out with messages of love and concern by phone, email, social media and get-well cards,” Okabe said.

The Mayor and his family have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of aloha from all over the State, and the County of Hawai’i thanks everyone for their continued support and prayers for the Mayor’s speedy recovery, Okabe said.

“We appreciate everyone giving Harry a chance to rest comfortably while he was in the hospital, and we’re hoping that the community will let Harry take time to rest and recover fully,” Okabe said.

