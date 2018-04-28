MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – Recent Sheriff impersonator scam incidents have prompted the State Sheriff Division to put out this reminder warning. Impersonators claiming to be deputy sheriffs are calling Hawaii residents to say they missed a court date and Sheriffs are being sent to arrest them. The alleged scammer then states that he accepts payment over the phone, which will cover the costs of court fines. In three recent cases, the individuals received calls from someone who identified himself as Deputy Walker with the Sheriffs.

The public is reminded that Sheriffs do not call people about missed court dates or warrants having to do with missing jury duty. They will NEVER ask for personal information or solicit payment over the phone. Hawaii residents are also advised not to provide credit card numbers or other personal information to callers claiming to represent a law enforcement agency or the courts.

If you receive a call matching this scam please alert the Sheriff Division by calling 586-1352.

