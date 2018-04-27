MEDIA RELEASE

The Department of Public Works Traffic Division will be conducting repairs on the controller cabinet for the traffic signals at the Sea View Cir. and Kuakini Hwy. Intersection on Sunday, April 29, 2018, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

The traffic signals at the intersection will be shut down during this work period to safely make repairs to the wiring and controller cabinet. Special off-duty police officers will be in the area to facilitate traffic movement.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to drive with caution.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks to the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call Barett Otani, Information and Education Specialist, at 961-8787.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



