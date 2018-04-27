MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged a 78-year-old Hilo man with sexual offenses in connection with an incident reported on Wednesday (April 25), in the South Kohala District (Waimea).

Robert Andrew Estacion, a self-employed civil process server was serving an eviction notice at a home in Waimea when he reportedly entered the residence and sexually assaulted an adult female that lives there.

On Friday, (April 27), at 2:08 p.m., Robert A. Estacion was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of fourth-degree sexual assault for the incident. He is being held at the Hilo cellblock in lieu of $20,500 bail pending his initial court appearance in South Hilo District Court scheduled for Monday afternoon, (April 30).

Anyone who may have any information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Brandon Mansur of the Area II Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 326-4646, ext. 301 or Brandon.Mansur@hawaiicounty.go….

