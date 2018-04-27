MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai’i County Mayor Harry Kim, who was medevaced after feeling chest pains on Thursday, is feeling much better Friday (April 27) after procedures done at The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.

The Mayor continues to have tests and procedures on Friday, but there is no diagnosis as of yet, said Wil Okabe, the County’s Managing Director, who is serving as Acting Mayor while the Mayor is on sick leave.

“Harry’s feeling much better today after the procedures done Thursday,” said Okabe.

Okabe said there has been an outpouring of well wishes and expressions of affection for the Mayor from the community.

“We really appreciate your continued prayers and best wishes to him and his family,” Okabe said. “We will continue to keep the community posted.”

The 78-year-old Mayor drove himself to Hilo Medical Center around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, and was medevaced to Oahu around 6:45 a.m.

The Mayor has had three previous heart attacks and underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 2008.

