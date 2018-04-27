<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MEDIA RELEASE

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 1:06 p.m. alarm Friday (April 27) to the 22 mile-marker of Mamalahoa Highway (Route 19) at Maulua Gulch in Hamakua for a three-vehicle crash.

A Chevy Express van collided with a Toyota Corolla and a Hawaiian Telcom bucket truck. All vehicles suffered extensive damage and the male driver of the Chevy van was trapped in the vehicle. The front driver’s side of the van was crushed into the driver’s area pinning him inside.

Rescue crews used powered extraction tools to free the driver from the van who had multiple injuries. The driver of the Hawaiian Telcom truck declined medical treatment, the male, and female who were in the Toyota Corolla were in stable condition. All victims in the crash were taken to Hilo Medical Center for evaluation and treatment for any injuries.

The highway was closed for two hours during the rescue operation, clean-up and police investigation as to the cause of the crash. There were no detours available for drivers.

