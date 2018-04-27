Hazardous Weather Message (1 p.m. 4/27/18)

https://www.hawaii247.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/20180427-1300-hccd-flash-flood.mp3

Hawaii County Civil Defense 1 p.m. audio message

This is a Civil Defense Hazardous Weather Message for Friday, April 27 at 1 p.m.

The National Weather Service forecasts heavy rain, flash flooding, high surf, and possible thunderstorms for Hawaii Island starting Saturday (April 28).

Be aware of rising waters, ponding on roadways, and dangerous surf conditions.

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility, and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain. Remember, if lightning does threaten your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather

