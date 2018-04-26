UPDATED (4 p.m. on 4/26/2018)

Hawai’i County Mayor Harry Kim is in stable condition at The Queens Medical Center in Honolulu, as he weighs options regarding a procedure after being medevaced after experiencing chest pains early Thursday, April 26, 2018.

As of late afternoon on Thursday, there was no diagnosis, said Wil Okabe, the County’s Managing Director, who is serving as Acting Mayor while the Mayor is on sick leave.

“Harry’s in stable condition and they’re looking at a procedure,” Okabe said. “They’ll give him some options later on today or tomorrow.”

The Mayor has been undergoing tests and was not accepting visits for the time being.

“We want to respect his privacy and let him rest as we wait for the doctor’s determination on what the next steps are,” Okabe said.

The 78-year-old Mayor drove himself to Hilo Medical Center around 4:30 a.m. and proceeded to call Managing Director Wil Okabe and other staff to notify them of the situation. He was medevaced to Oahu around 6:45 a.m.

The Mayor has had three previous heart attacks and underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 2008.

“We’ve had an outpouring of people calling, emailing and on social media telling us how much Harry means to them,” Okabe said. “Harry is very grateful for all of the good wishes and prayers, and so are we.”

MEDIA RELEASE

“He knows the symptoms, and he knows what to do,” Okabe said. “We’re offering prayers for Harry, knowing that he’ll be back very shortly,”

Okabe will serve as Acting Mayor while the Mayor is on sick leave.

An emergency meeting of the County Department heads and the executive staff was held to let everyone know about the situation.

“We’re going to continue to do the work; everyone assured me that they’re committed to carrying out the mission we always have – of making this a better place to live,” Okabe said. “Harry has confidence in everybody that they’ll continue the mission.”

Statement by Governor David Ige “Mayor Kim has a fighting spirit and I know he’ll want to be back at work serving the people of Hawai‘i County as quickly as possible. I wish him a speedy and complete recovery.”

