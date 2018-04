MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai’i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces the mechanical issues that caused the closure of the Kohala Pool on April 19, 2018, have been resolved, and the pool is now open for public use.

The Department thanks pool users and the general public for their patience during this unexpected closure.

