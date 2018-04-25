MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two men wanted on multiple warrants and questioning regarding thefts and burglaries.

Police are looking for Christopher “Whitey” Wright, a 56-year-old male, described as 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Wright often frequents the Ocean View and South Kona areas. He is wanted on a $20,000 warrant of arrest.

Also wanted is 45-year-old Thomas Ballesteros. He is described as 5-foot-8, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and with tattoos on his stomach, right arm and back. Ballesteros is known to frequent Honuapu Beach Park, also known as Whittington Beach Park, Ocean View, and Plumeria Lane in the Kaʻū District. Ballesteros has a total of $3,300 in outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Anyone who may have information on their whereabouts is asked to call Officer Shawn Ibarra at (808) 939-2520 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



