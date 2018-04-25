MEDIA RELEASE

North Hawai‘i Community Hospital has scholarship opportunities available for students going into the healthcare field.

The Peggy Dineen-Orsini Scholarship offers $2,000 to a resident of Hawai‘i County who is enrolled in or accepted for enrollment in a National League of Nursing accredited program in Hawai‘i or on the mainland. Private donors, along with the Medical Staff at North Hawai‘i Community Hospital, fund this scholarship in memory of Peggy Dineen-Orsini, who was a registered nurse at North Hawai‘i Community Hospital from 1996 to 2004, remembered for her compassion for her patients, colleagues, and friends.

The second scholarship is funded by the Medical Staff at North Hawaii Community Hospital. Two $1,000 scholarships are offered to residents of Hawai‘i County, including staff of North Hawai‘i Community Hospital, who demonstrate financial need. Eligibility requirements include: must be a US citizen or a permanent legal resident, and a Hawai‘i County resident; enrolled or accepted in a healthcare program; enrolled full time for each semester/quarter that scholarship funds are sought; a minimum 3.0 GPA for each semester/quarter funds are sought; and agree to work for at least one year in healthcare in Hawai‘i County.

The third scholarship is funded by Hawai‘i Emergency Physicians Associated, Inc. This $3,000 scholarship is for a graduating high school student with demonstrated financial need. Applicants must be high school seniors from a North Hawai‘i high school (Hawaii Preparatory Academy, Parker School, Kohala High School, or Kanu O Ka ‘aina Public Charter School) and enrolled full-time during their scholarship year.

Applications are available online: www.nhch.com (see Community/Education Scholarships). Completed applications and required documents must be received or postmarked by May 18, 2018. Please mail completed applications and required documents to North Hawai‘i Community Hospital, Attention: Development Department, 67-1125 Mamalahoa Hwy, Kamuela, HI 96743.

For more information, contact the Development Department at North Hawai‘i Community Hospital at 881-4420.

