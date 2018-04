Auditions for the Waimea Community Theatre production of The Hobbit are coming up May 7 & 8, 2018 at the North Hawaii Education and Resource Center in Honokaa. The show opens July 28-30, 2018 at the Kahilu Theatre in Waimea. Additional performances will be in Kona and Hilo.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email