MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police served a search warrant at a Puna home where drug dealing was suspected for the second time this year.

Yesterday (April 23), just before noon, Vice officers from the Area I Vice Section executed a search warrant at a home on Kupono Street in Leilani Estates. Police recovered 369.3 grams of heroin, just under a gram of crystal methamphetamine, 28 grams of dried processed marijuana and just over $8,100 in U.S. currency. Officers also recovered a stolen wallet containing the victim’s identification.

Arrested at the scene was 55-year-old Jack Brenha and 46-year-old Samuel Keohokapu both of Pāhoa. The drugs recovered in this case have an estimated street value of just over $93,000.00.

Later that afternoon (April 23), Brenha was charged with first degree promoting a dangerous drug, two counts of third-degree promoting a dangerous drug, third-degree promoting a detrimental drug, prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of confidential personal Information.

Brenha is being held at the Hilo cellblock in lieu of $201,000 bail pending his initial appearance in court scheduled for this afternoon (April 24). Keohokapu was released pending further investigation.

Brenha is currently out on bail stemming from charges related to another search warrant police served on his home at the same address on February 2nd of this year. At the time of that raid, police recovered 293.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 9.2 grams of heroin, 56.1 grams of dried processed marijuana, just over $22,000 in U.S currency along with four firearms. Brenha was charged then with first degree promoting a dangerous drug and numerous other drug and firearms offenses. Brenha’s bail for those charges was $156,500.

