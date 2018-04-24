 

   

Police DUI stats for the week of April 16-22, 2018

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of April 16, through April 22, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 21 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 350 DUI arrests compared with 383 during the same period last year, a decrease of 8.6 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District  Weekly Total	 Year to Date
 
Hāmākua 	0	     2
North Hilo	0	     1
South Hilo	8	    88
Puna    	6	    76
Ka‘ū    	0	    10
Kona    	6	   142
South Kohala	1	    27
North Kohala	0	     4
Island Total	21	   350

There have been 392 major accidents so far this year compared with 427 during the same period last year, a decrease of 8.2 percent.

To date, there were 7 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 8 fatalities, compared with 7 fatal crashes, resulting in 7 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 14.3 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.


