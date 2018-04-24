MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Supreme Court is seeking both attorney and non-attorney applicants to fill six positions on the Disciplinary Board. Applicants from all islands are invited to apply.

The term of each position is three years, beginning July 1, 2018. Board members serve without compensation, but travel is reimbursed.

The Hawaii Supreme Court Disciplinary Board oversees the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which investigates allegations of attorney misconduct and incapacity, and recommends appropriate action to the Hawaii Supreme Court to effectuate the purposes of its Disciplinary Rules.

Qualifications for Disciplinary Board positions include sound judgment, and a willingness and ability to devote time to perform necessary duties, including learning the procedures, methods and functions of the Board. Other qualifications include experience in specialized areas that will aid in the evaluation and analysis of complaints and recommendations for discipline.

The application deadline is May 18, 2018. Those interested should submit a resume and letter indicating their interesting to:

Gayle J. Lau

Nominating Committee

Supreme Court of Hawaii

P.O. Box 26436

Honolulu, HI 96825

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



