A 37-year-old Puna man was charged on Friday (April 20) with nine sexual offenses in connection with a sexual assault reported in Hilo on Tuesday afternoon (April 17).

Police charged Paul Andrew Banasihan Jr. of Keaʻau with three counts of fourth degree sexual assault and six counts of second degree sexual assault.

A female minor reported that an adult male staff member of a youth program in Hilo removed her from her classroom and took her to his personal vehicle located on premises, where he sexually assaulted her.

Banasihan posted $66,000 bail for these charges on April 20, 2018. His initial court appearance is scheduled for May 15, 2018 at 1330 hours in South Hilo District Court.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Fetuutuunai Amuimuia at 961-2276 or Fetuutuunai.Amuimuia@hawaiicou….

