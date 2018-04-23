MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating three Puna men who are wanted for outstanding bench warrants and for questioning in connection with numerous other crimes.

Joseph “JP” Branco is a 32 year-old Kurtistown man who is described as 5-foot-7, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a no-bail warrant of arrest for violating his terms and conditions of his release.

Shilo Brent is a 41 year-old Mt. View man who is described as 5-foot-7, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted on a $2,000 criminal contempt of court warrant.

Jardin Tavares is a 31 year-old Mt. View man who is described as 6-foot-1, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a no-bail warrant of arrest for violating the terms and conditions of his probation.

All three men are known to frequent the Fern Forest and Eden Roc subdivisions.

Anyone who may have information their whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Aaron Carvalho of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2272 or Aaron.Carvalho@hawaiicounty.go….

