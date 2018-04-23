MEDIA RELEASE

Missing extended furlough inmate Troy Chung-Hoon was arrested this morning by Hawaii County Police and returned to the Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC). On January 26, Chung-Hoon failed to check in, as scheduled, with his case manager at the Hale Nani Reintegration Center in Hilo.

Inmates in the extended furlough program live and work outside of the facility but must check in at various times throughout the month.

Chung-Hoon is 35-years old. He is classified as community custody which is the lowest custody level. He is serving time for Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant. Escape 2 is expected to be added to his charges.

