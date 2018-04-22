MEDIA RELEASE

The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 28, 2018, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at various locations statewide.

The State Attorney General’s Office hopes to double its collection at this month’s Take Back. Normally, they collect approximately 1,500 pounds statewide, but their goal for April’s Take Back is 3,000 pounds.

All unused or expired medication will be accepted for safe and anonymous disposal. New or used needles and syringes will not be accepted.

Turn in your unused or expired medications at the following locations on the Big Island:

Ka Waena Lapa’au Medical Complex – upper parking lot at 670 Ponahawai Street, Hilo, at the corner of Ponahawai Street and Komohana Street

Kona Police Station, 74 -0611 Hale Makai Place, parking lot Kailua-Kona.

For more information, please visit www.dea.gov or call 808-541-1930.

