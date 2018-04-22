MEDIA RELEASE

Diversity and its Discontents: How Multiculturalism Failed Us

5-6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 2, 2018

UCB 100

Parking is free on the UH Hilo campus after 4 p.m.

Inclusion is a no-brainer, at least for most Americans, especially here in Hawai‘i. We are and have been a nation of diverse peoples, cultures, and religions. At least, that is a central feature of a version of U.S. history. Contrarily, Gary Y. Okihiro Ph.D., argues in this talk that diversity has failed us—the oppressed—because it erases the locations and articulations of power, which separate the privileged from the impoverished on the bases of race, gender, sexuality, class, and nation.

Guest speaker Dr. Gary Y. Okihiro is a nationally acclaimed scholar, founder, and teacher of Asian American and comparative ethnic studies. He is a visiting professor of American Studies at Yale University in Connecticut, a professor of international and public affairs at Columbia University in New York City, and the founding director of Columbia’s Center for the Study of Ethnicity and Race. He has taught, directed and developed the comparative ethnic studies programs at Humboldt State University, Santa Clara University, and Cornell University.

Professor Okihiro is the author of 14 books and his research focuses on the United States, including Hawai‘i, southern Africa, Asian studies and world history. Titles of his work include Third World Studies: Theorizing Liberation (2016), and two titles of a trilogy on space/time, Island World: A History of Hawai’i and the United States (2008) and Pineapple Culture: A History of the Tropical and Temperate Zones (2009), American History Unbound: Asians and Pacific Islanders (2015), Common Ground: Reimagining American History (2001), The Columbia Guide to Asian American History (2001) and A Social History of the Bakwena and the Peoples of the Kalahari of Southern Africa, 19th Century (2000), and Canefires: The Anti-Japanese Movement in Hawai‘i, 1865-1945 (1991).

Dr. Okihiro holds a bachelor of arts degree from Pacific Union College and a master’s and a doctoral degree from the University of California at Los Angeles. He is the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Studies Association and Association for Asian American Studies, received an honorary doctorate degree from the University of the Ryukyus (Okinawa), and is a past president of the Association for Asian American Studies.

Sponsored by the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo Chancellor’s Diversity Committee and the Droste Foundation, this event is open to the public and light refreshments will be Served.

Anyone requiring auxiliary aids or special accommodations to participate should contact Patsy Iwasaki at piwasaki@hawaii.edu or 932-7074 by April 26.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



