MEDIA RELEASE

All dogs and their people are invited to the Hawaii Island Humane Society’s Central Bark Dog Park Grand Opening slated for Saturday, April 28. Festivities begin at 10 am with the untying of a maile lei with refreshments served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A DJ will be on hand to provide a festive atmosphere for the Grand Opening celebration and tours of the Welcome Center and the Animal Community Center site will be available.

Hawaii Island Humane Society’s Animal Community Center and the Central Bark Dog Parks are located on Mamalahoa Highway (Hwy 180) in Keauhou Mauka near the Hawaii County Water Department.

“We are excited to provide the community with a park for their dogs to play off-leash in a controlled, safe environment,” said Donna Whitaker, Hawaii Island Humane Society Executive Director. “Our two dog parks for both small and large dogs have double-gated entry and exit points, people benches, ample parking, shade areas for those hot Kona days and a bone-shaped splash pad to cool our pooch pals in the large dog park. While there, don’t forget to check out the fabulous canine portraits by local artist Kathleen Dunphy that adorn the entry and perimeter fencing.”

While dogs and their people are welcome, there are a few rules in place to keep everyone safe.

Bark Park Rules For Dogs and their People

Vaccinations and County dog license should be current.

Dogs and children must be accompanied by an adult.

A maximum of 3 dogs per adult.

Owners must carry a leash and closely supervise their dogs and children.

Aggressive, mounters, in heat or sick dogs not allowed.

Dogs must be leashed when entering and exiting.

Off-leash dogs should be under voice control.

Strollers, carriages, bicycles, and toys are not allowed.

Equipment is for dogs only.

Children cannot climb on equipment or play in water features.

Pick-up and dispose of dog poop immediately.

We ask that you please exit if your dog becomes unruly.

The Hawaii Island Humane Society will have County dog licenses for sale for unlicensed dogs at the Grand Opening Celebration.

The Grand Opening of the Central Bark Dog Park is the first completed phase of the new Animal Community Center.

Animal Community Center

The Hawaii Island Humane Society is on a journey to build our community dream of a wonderful place for animals and their people. “The opening of the Central Bark Dog Parks will give our community a first look at the first phase of the 12-acre Animal Community Center,” said Animal Community Center Capital Campaign Co-Chairs Scott Dodd and Barbara Kildow, “Our capital campaign committee is actively fundraising to complete subsequent phases including bigger areas to house more animals, a cat barn, welcome center, veterinary clinic, kupuna room, and an education center.”

The underlying infrastructure for all phases of the Animal Community Center is now complete including rough grading, electrical, water, parking lots, lighting, plumbing, landscaping, and fencing.

Fundraising is ongoing to complete future phases and to allow the Hawaii Island Humane Society to move all Kona shelter operations to the Animal Community Center.

