

Time-lapse of the Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from HVO with an overlay of the deformation tilt overlay. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

The Halemaumau Overlook Crater lava lake level was about 6 meters (20 feet) below the rim of Overlook crater Saturday afternoon (April 21), a rise of about 4 meters (13 feet) from the day before. Webcam images show that a small overflow along the south crater rim occurred about midnight. The lava lake is is below the rim Sunday morning (April 22).

See the latest webcam views here.

