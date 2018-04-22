 

   

Halemaumau’s lava lake rises providing great views this weekend

Posted on April 22, 2018. Tags: , , , , ,


Time-lapse of the Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from HVO with an overlay of the deformation tilt overlay. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

The slowly rising lava lake at Kīlauea's summit was very close to the rim of the Overlook crater, and floor of Halema‘uma‘u Crater. This afternoon the lava lake was roughly 6 m (20 feet) from the rim. This photo was taken from the Jaggar Museum overlook, which had superb views Saturday (April 21). Photo taken Saturday, April 21, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

The slowly rising lava lake at Kīlauea’s summit was very close to the rim of the Overlook crater, and floor of Halema‘uma‘u Crater. This afternoon the lava lake was roughly 6 m (20 feet) from the rim. This photo was taken from the Jaggar Museum overlook, which had superb views Saturday (April 21). Photo taken Saturday, April 21, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

A view of the lava lake this afternoon from the Halema‘uma‘u Crater rim, which remains closed to the public due to ongoing volcanic hazards. Jaggar Museum and HVO are on the skyline in the upper left. Photo taken Saturday, April 21, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

A view of the lava lake this afternoon from the Halema‘uma‘u Crater rim, which remains closed to the public due to ongoing volcanic hazards. Jaggar Museum and HVO are on the skyline in the upper left. Photo taken Saturday, April 21, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

The Halemaumau Overlook Crater lava lake level was about 6 meters (20 feet) below the rim of Overlook crater Saturday afternoon (April 21), a rise of about 4 meters (13 feet) from the day before. Webcam images show that a small overflow along the south crater rim occurred about midnight. The lava lake is is below the rim Sunday morning (April 22).

See the latest webcam views here.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: