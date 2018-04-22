Time-lapse of the Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from HVO with an overlay of the deformation tilt overlay. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
The slowly rising lava lake at Kīlauea’s summit was very close to the rim of the Overlook crater, and floor of Halema‘uma‘u Crater. This afternoon the lava lake was roughly 6 m (20 feet) from the rim. This photo was taken from the Jaggar Museum overlook, which had superb views Saturday (April 21). Photo taken Saturday, April 21, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey
A view of the lava lake this afternoon from the Halema‘uma‘u Crater rim, which remains closed to the public due to ongoing volcanic hazards. Jaggar Museum and HVO are on the skyline in the upper left. Photo taken Saturday, April 21, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey
By Hawaii 24/7 Staff
The Halemaumau Overlook Crater lava lake level was about 6 meters (20 feet) below the rim of Overlook crater Saturday afternoon (April 21), a rise of about 4 meters (13 feet) from the day before. Webcam images show that a small overflow along the south crater rim occurred about midnight. The lava lake is is below the rim Sunday morning (April 22).
