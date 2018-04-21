MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

— VOLCANO ROAD/MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KEAAU

Lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 6 and 9 in the vicinity of the Keaau-Bypass Road intersection to Kamehameha School on Monday, April 23, through Friday, April 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement marking.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HAKALAU

Alternating lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 16 on Monday, April 23, through Friday, April 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation and inspection work.

2) PUAKO

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Mile Markers 67 and 71 on Monday, April 23, through Friday, April 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement marking.

