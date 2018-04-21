MEDIA RELEASE
The Department of Human Services (DHS) has temporarily closed its North Kona Benefit, Employment and Support Services Division Processing Center. This office processes applications for financial assistance and SNAP. It also houses First-to-Work and Child Care Licensing offices.
First-to-Work is currently at the Goodwill First-to-Work office, located at 74-5599 Luhia St, F-4, Kailua-Kona, 96740. They can be reached by phone at (808) 327-4755.
Child Care Licensing is currently located at 73-4257 Hulikoʻa Dr, Ste C, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740. They are able to complete fingerprinting by appointment only. They can be reached by phone at (808) 327-4755.
Clients and applicants who need assistance with financial assistance or SNAP may leave a voicemail at (808) 327-4980 for assistance. They may also visit one of the other four offices in
West Hawai’i:
South Kona Office
Captain Cook Civic Center
82-6130 Māmalahoa Hwy, Bldg 2
Captain Cook, HI 96704
(808) 323-7573
Kaʻū Office
Naʻalehu Civic Center
95-5669 Māmalahoa Hwy
Naʻalehu, HI 96772
(808) 939-22421
Kohala Office
State Office Building
54-3900 ʻAkoni Pule Hwy
Kapaʻau, HI 96755
(808) 889-7141
Kamuela-Hāmākua Office
State Office Building
45-3380 Māmane St Bldg 1 Rm 110
Honokaʻa, HI 96727
(808) 775-8854
DHS will provide updates on reopening as they become available.
