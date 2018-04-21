MEDIA RELEASE

The Department of Human Services (DHS) has temporarily closed its North Kona Benefit, Employment and Support Services Division Processing Center. This office processes applications for financial assistance and SNAP. It also houses First-to-Work and Child Care Licensing offices.

First-to-Work is currently at the Goodwill First-to-Work office, located at 74-5599 Luhia St, F-4, Kailua-Kona, 96740. They can be reached by phone at (808) 327-4755.

Child Care Licensing is currently located at 73-4257 Hulikoʻa Dr, Ste C, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740. They are able to complete fingerprinting by appointment only. They can be reached by phone at (808) 327-4755.

Clients and applicants who need assistance with financial assistance or SNAP may leave a voicemail at (808) 327-4980 for assistance. They may also visit one of the other four offices in

West Hawai’i:

South Kona Office

Captain Cook Civic Center

82-6130 Māmalahoa Hwy, Bldg 2

Captain Cook, HI 96704

(808) 323-7573

Kaʻū Office

Naʻalehu Civic Center

95-5669 Māmalahoa Hwy

Naʻalehu, HI 96772

(808) 939-22421

Kohala Office

State Office Building

54-3900 ʻAkoni Pule Hwy

Kapaʻau, HI 96755

(808) 889-7141

Kamuela-Hāmākua Office

State Office Building

45-3380 Māmane St Bldg 1 Rm 110

Honokaʻa, HI 96727

(808) 775-8854

DHS will provide updates on reopening as they become available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



