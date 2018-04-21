MEDIA RELEASE

The House Finance and Senate Ways and Means conference committees announced today the release of $300,000 in recurring funding to the Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo for programs, studies, and activities related to the prevention and eradication of rat lungworm disease.

“On behalf of the Hawai‘i Island delegation, we would like to thank the chairs of the committees on Finance and Ways and Means for funding this important research that will help our community and move us toward a cure for rat lungworm disease,” said Rep. Chris Todd (Hilo, Waiākea, Keaukaha, Panaʻewa).

Rat lungworm disease is caused by a parasite, commonly found in rats, slugs, and snails, and can cause severe damage to the brain and spinal cord. Rats, slugs, and snails can be particularly hard to control during rainy periods.

