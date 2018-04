MEDIA RELEASE

Police have identified the man who died following a 2-vehicle crash Wednesday, (April 18), in Laupāhoehoe, near the 25-mile marker in the North Hilo District.

He has been identified as 40-year-old Joseph H. Wolf of Kailua Kona.

This is the 8th traffic fatality this year compared with 7 at this time last year.

Police are also asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Casey Cabral at (808) 961-2329 or email:

